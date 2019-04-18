81-Year-Old Man Arrested for Growing Marijuana in Maharashtra, Says He Didn't Know it Was Illegal

An 81-year-old man in Nevale village, Boisar has been arrested for cultivation of cannabis. The man, Indradev Bajgovind, had been growing marijuana over a huge plot of land, but claims that he did not know it was illegal.The police raided his farm, and found over 200 plants; they also confiscated almost 905gm of marijuana, Times of India reported. Apparently, the plot owner had commissioned the land for an ashram to be built on it. Bajgovind had been hired to look after the land. He soon began growing cannabis, while construction continued simultaneously.Police reports also state that Bajgovind had been using the cannabis for personal consumption. The police carried out their raid based on an anonymous tip, and he is now being held in custody. The police are also planning to interrogate the owner of the land.Bajgovind did try to prove his innocence by claiming he did not know marijuana was illegal, but to no avail, Mid Day reported. He has been booked under Sections 20(a), 8(a),(b),(k) of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,1985.Under Section 66(1) (b) of the Bombay Prohibition (BP) Act, 1949, the act of growing and consumption of marijuana is illegal. This also includes other substances like bhaang, which is also considered a narcotic.While marijuana is banned in most states around the country, there are some places like Odisha which has legalized marijuana.