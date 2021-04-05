82-year-old Man Fights off Teen Carjacker in US, Viral Video Has Left Internet Impressed

Senior citizens are a common target for carjackers who may not put up a fight. But recently, an armed carjacker picked on the wrong old man in Atlanta. Atlanta Police have released footage of the moment when an 82-year-old man fought off a gun-toting teenager who tried to steal his car.

Police are asking for help in identifying the teenager in the video whose carjacking attempt was stopped by the brave man. According to the surveillance footage taken on March 11, a tall, slim ‘lanky’ male can be spotted waiting around the pump until the 82-year-man pulls up in his car.

The teenager approached the elderly man, the pair exchanged some words before the suspect pulled out a gun demanding the keys of the vehicle, police say, reports New York Post. But the brave old man refused to yield and wrestled him to the ground.

The teenager was taken by surprise when the old man pounded aggressively on the teenager. He chased the thug several feet across the gas station and pinned him to the ground like a professional football player despite the huge age gap.

But, the teen rolled over on the elderly man and broke free to run towards the car. Before he went inside the car, he appeared to be tossing the victim’s cell phone back at him as the elderly man struggled to get off the ground.

The elderly man can be seen calling for help as the teenager gets in his car, but the boy was unable to start the car and can be seen fleeing the scene immediately. The car keys were found on the pavement near the station, reports Unilad

Watch the complete footage here:

Reports suggest the victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries but told authorities that he hurt his arm during the fight.

Now, after a month of the exchange, police have released the surveillance footage appealing to the public to help identify the man. During the exchange, the suspect pulled the gun on the old man, asking “you wanna die?” as he moved towards the car, according to 11Alive Tv, reports Unilad.

Atlanta Police has requested anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta on 404-577-8477 or visit their website.