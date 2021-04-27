82-year-old UP Woman Beats Covid-19 by Following Doctor's Advice and 'Proning'

Amid the devastating second wave of coronavirus leaving Covid-19 patients gasping for breath, an inspiring story of recovery by sheer determination and love of the family has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. 82-year-old Vidya Devi from Alinagar in Gorakhpur did not give up even after her oxygen levels dipped. With the help of her son Shyam’s dedication and her positive thinking and courage, she won the battle against coronavirus in 12 days. Her oxygen levels rose from 79 to 94 in four days. Hari Mohan, the son of Vidya Devi, spent four days in his mother’s room and monitored her oxygen levels 24*7 and his sheer love and dedication for his mother has today returned Vidya Devi back to her family.

Hari Mohan Srivastava (elder son of Vidya Devi), who lives in Alinagar, told News18 that his mother was infected in the second wave of coronavirus and her treatment started after consultation with doctors.

“While being infected, one day her oxygen levels reached 79. Everyone in the family got worried. Despite this, we did not give up. We asked her to sleep in the prone position with stomach down towards bed. Gradually, the situation improved and the oxygen level rose to 94 in four days. She is now fully healthy and her oxygen level is 97 these days,” Hari Mohan said.

Hari Mohan said despite the entire family being positive, none of them lost hope and they always tried to stay in a positive frame of mind. They all took precautions and took medicines after taking advice from the doctor. Now, finally, the entire family has recovered from the deadly virus.

Hari Mohan said, “The treatment of my mother was also my responsibility while protecting other members from infection due to coronavirus. Although everyone was scared of the outcome given the deadly second wave we have been seeing everywhere, the doctor gave us courage. Treatment was done with suggestion and good food and positive thinking and now all is well.”

