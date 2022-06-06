83-year-old Japanese Man Becomes Oldest Yachtsman to Sail Solo Across Pacific Ocean

Showcasing extraordinary grit once again, Japan’s Most-Famous Yachtsman sailed across the Pacific Ocean in a solo non-stop voyage at the age of 83. This has also made the ocean adventurer the oldest person to achieve the feat, reported CNN.

The man, Kenichi Horie, set off for the journey from San Francisco, California on March 27 and sailed for 69 days to complete the trans-pacific voyage. Horie traversed the ocean in his 19 ft-long Suntory Mermaid III weighing 990 kg. Standing 5 ft tall, Horie got the aluminum vessel customized to comfortably fit in it.

After spending more than two months at the sea alone, Hori reached Cape Hinomisaki on Saturday and was towed to his home port, Shin Nishinomiya Yatch Harbor, the next day.

But, this isn’t the first time that Hori has done something remarkable. The octogenarian is regarded as Japan’s most famous yachtsman who covered a non-stop journey across the Pacific Ocean in 1962. Aged 23, Horie sailed from Japan to California and created history by becoming the first person to do so.

After successfully completing his first trip across the Pacific, Horie went on to sail in environment-friendly vessels. From vessels made from plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and one powered by solar panels. In 1999, Horie covered a journey from San Francisco to Japan in a vessel made from beer kegs.

In his latest achievement, Hori did not make any port calls throughout the journey but made sure to call his family using a satellite phone. “If I didn’t call at least once a day they’d worry,” he said. Horie shared that he faced challenges while crossing the world’s largest ocean but also insisted on chasing his goals.

“Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits,” Horie told CNN while he covered the final leg of his voyage.

Upon reaching his home port, Horie was received by local residents and his supporters who cheered for him.

