85-Year-Old Desi Couple Becomes Business Partners, Story Wins Hearts on Social Media

An 85-year old couple is inspiring everyone on social media by showing how age can be just a number if one is determined to do something. The clip shared by the Instagram page Humans of Bombay has brought a smile to everyone’s face. The clip shows a journey of an 85-year old man who started his business of hair oil with his wife as a business partner. The caption reads, “The best kind of partnership.” The video begins with a text reading that he got the idea of making his own hair oil as his daughter always complained of hair fall. The video then tells that he first tried the hair oil on himself and his hair started to grow back. Seeing the result, his grandkids spread the word on Social media and the old couple started getting orders online. The clip has the song Tarkeebein from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat making it more delightful.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSthOYbll78/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The inspiring video that has been posted one day ago has gathered over 1.5 lakh likes tons of comments. Netizens have showered the comment section with love and praises. A user wrote, “Sir you are truly inspiring … some times at the age of 36 I feel like retiring but really great work and all the best for your new venture.” Another user wrote, “Heartwarming story. So is this oil available on the market?” A third one wrote, “Arre what’s the name of oil and where can I buy”? Some others have also enquired about the name of hair oil and where to buy it in the comment section.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSbYJUIlzyY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Well! the couple has proved that it’s never too late to achieve something if you are determined. The clip also has the comments of their customers who used this oil.

The Instagram page Humans of Bombay keeps sharing such heartwarming and inspiring stories that uplift netizens’ moods.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here