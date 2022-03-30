85-Year-old Diabetic Man in Hyderabad Accidentally Locked up in Bank

The security guard of a bank in Hyderabad accidentally locked up a 85-year-old man inside the locker room. The incident came to light when the panicked family members of the man registered a missing complaint with the police. When the elderly man was rescued next morning, he was in a state of shock. According to an India Today report, V Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills, had gone to the Union Bank branch in Banjara Hills at around 4 pm to collect some valuables from the locker room. He did not realise that it was closing time.

The bank staff too did not search the premises thoroughly before closing the bank. Reddy, who has diabetes and other illnesses, was forced to spend the night in the tiny room. Once rescued, he was shifted to the hospital.

A Times of India report said that Reddy did not tell his family members that he was going to the bank. He reached the bank on foot and had not taken his cellphone. The police found him after verifying CCTV footage outside the bank. While he was spotted going inside, he was not seen leaving the bank. Being a diabetic patient, the octogenarian had a tough time surviving the night. Police said that they would register a case against the bank if the family lodges a complaint.

Last year, a US man, who was reported missing, was rescued by police after he had spent 17 nights in the Oregon wilderness. Harry Burleigh’s wife filed his missing report on the evening of May 7, after he did not return from a camping trip in the Toketee area. Following her complaint, Douglas County Search and Rescue began a full-scale search operation the very next day. At first, police were only able to find Harry’s car and a trailhead that led to Twin lakes.

