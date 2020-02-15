Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

87-Year-Old Man Feeding Coronavirus-Infected Wife in Hospital is Breaking Hearts

In the video, the man who himself was diagnosed with coronavirus can be seen holding infusion bottle and feeding his wife.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 15, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
87-Year-Old Man Feeding Coronavirus-Infected Wife in Hospital is Breaking Hearts
Both the husband and wife have been diagnosed with coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

A video of an 87-year-old man feeding his coronavirus-infected wife food and water has gone viral on social media. The man was himself affected with the virus, which has claimed lives of hundreds of people.

The 18-second clip, shared by People’s Daily on February 12, has left netizens heartbroken. In the video, the man can be seen holding infusion bottle and feeding his wife. The man was also lodged in another ward of the hospital.

The post has garnered 2.9K likes and 669 retweets, apart from many comments. Replying to the post, netizens prayed for their speedy recovery.

Many users wished that the couple’s love be everlasting while some wrote that the post left them teary-eyed.

Some Twitter users also asked China to remain strong in these troubling times, when it is grappling with coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which is believed to be originated from a market in China’s Wuhan, has claimed over 1,300 lives across the country with almost 60,000 infected from the deadly virus.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 31 declared coronavirus a global emergency, amid the growing cases of the virus.

According to reports, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries across the world. India recently confirmed three cases of coronavirus with all the cases being reported from Kerala.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram