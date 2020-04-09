BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

88% Indians Want the Lockdown to be Extended, Most are Hesitant Ordering Food Online

Usually populated parts of the promenade in front of The Trident, Nariman Point stand entirely empty.

Usually populated parts of the promenade in front of The Trident, Nariman Point stand entirely empty.

The poll which included response from 40,000 app users revealed that 92 per cent of the respondents feel private sector should be allowed testing of COVID-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi As novel Coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country, at least 88 per cent Indians feel that the 21-day nationwide lockdown, scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended further, a new poll said on Thursday.

The findings showed that 88 per cent of the respondents are refraining to order food online during the lockdown period, according to the survey by news platform Inshorts.

The poll which included response from 40,000 app users revealed that 92 per cent of the respondents feel private sector should be allowed testing of COVID-19 in order to augment testing facilities for the respiratory disease.

"Lockdown is the best way to practice social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus," said the survey.

The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. It also decided to keep the educational institutions closed till June 17.

Odisha is the first state in the country which extended the lockdown period by another 15 days.

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday. Of these, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state so far with 1,135 active cases, 117 cured and discharged and 72 have died.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,112,117

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,548,313

    +30,353

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,596

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,600

    +3,145
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres