88-Year-Old Man is 57 Miles Away from Walking a Distance Equivalent to Earth's Circumference

An 88-year-old American man is about to finish a walk of 24,901 miles, around 40,000 kilometres, which is equivalent to the circumference of the earth. Brad Hathaway from Massachusetts has defied all odds to achieve that target. It seems unbelievable. An ordinary young person would faint at the idea of walking such a long distance. But Hathaway is not like most people.

What makes his story even more interesting is that he is suffering from ailments like diabetes, heart problems and other health-related issues. The octogenarian is planning to complete the milestone on October 3. He has 57 miles to go.

Brad was in his fifties when he discovered he had diabetes. His doctors advised him to walk as much as he could. Brad told Komo news, “My doctor said, 'You better walk, you better start walking tomorrow and start walking 3 miles a day. So, I did, and I mapped out the entire town.” Following his doctor’s advice, Brad started walking. He did it every day, even when the weather was not favourable. On some occasions, he managed to walk up to 10 miles in a single day.

But as he was getting older, it was getting difficult for him to walk. He then required the support of a walking stick. He used it for a few years and then got himself a walker that helps him, which he uses till date.

Brad also used to pick up trash and sometimes find valuable items. He said he has found discarded items worth $7000. He also met several people on his journey and made friends with some of them. He kept a record of his daily walk, marking the calendar each day. When he finally decided to calculate the sum total he had walked, he was surprised by the result.

Through his incredible achievement, Brad intends to raise funds for the Mattapoisett Land Trust. The funds will be used to acquire lands for conservation.