'8th Grade Bernie Sanders': Kid Carries Toaster to School to Serve Free Pop Tarts

In a bid to practically demonstrate that sharing is caring, a 13-year-old boy landed in trouble after he reached his school with a toaster. You must be wondering why anyone will take a toaster to school. Well, he wanted to serve some delicious pop tarts to his friends. The funny incident was brought to light after the boy’s mother, Elisa Stone Leahy narrated the whole story on Twitter, and soon it started making the rounds on the internet.

People on social media were completely delighted after knowing the pure intentions behind this act of kindness. The Peruvian/American author and filmmaker, Elisa revealed that she couldn’t “stop laughing” and said that her son’s sweet gesture couldn’t impress his teachers who warned him for “not making this a habit.”

Taking to her Twitter account, Elisa began by writing, “Apparently my kid got in trouble today for packing our toaster in his backpack and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can’t stop laughing.” Not only this, but the details will leave you in splits. Elisa went on to elaborate on the incident and said, “Got a bit more detail of the incident: he took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him and proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around. We only had enough at home for his table.” The gesture that actually won millions of hearts on the internet was when Elisa revealed, “He didn’t charge.”

Apparently my kid got in trouble today for PACKING OUR TOASTER IN HIS BACKPACK and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can’t stop laughing.— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 13, 2022

Got a bit more detail of the incident: he took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him and proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around. We only had enough at home for his table. He didn’t charge.👏— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

While elaborating on his teacher’s reaction, Elisa wrote, “Ok, I hear that the teacher actually only told him not to “make a habit of it. So I wonder how many times makes a habit?” The mother is now giving a thought to “hide the popcorn popper…” Jokingly expressing the impaired condition of the toaster, the mother added, “Honestly, that toaster is on its last legs. I’m not sure how it survived the trip.”

In a follow-up tweet, Elisa explained the reason behind buying so many pop tarts and said, “I bought those Pop-Tarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment. I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share!”

Ok, I hear that the teacher actually only told him not to “make a habit of it.” 😂 So I wonder how many times makes a habit? I also wonder if I should hide the popcorn popper…— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 13, 2022

Honestly, that toaster is on it’s last legs. I’m not sure how it survived the trip.— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

I bought those #PopTarts because our kitchen is being repaired and all our meals are coming from the microwave and the toaster at the moment. I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share! 😁— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

He’s 13, a man of few words, a bit of a prankster, very sweet. A few yrs ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer.— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 14, 2022

Well, since we already have interviews lining up (what!!??) , we decided to go ahead a share a pic. Here’s my boy with the sad little toaster and an empty box of @PopTartsUS ! pic.twitter.com/naJSGhGyjy— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 15, 2022

I wrote a poem inspired by your son's story! I call it Poptarts 4 All! I hope you like it! ♥️😋 pic.twitter.com/bBibDhgFd3— bradypoems (@bradypoems) April 14, 2022

Tweeting further, Elisa revealed that her son is a cancer survivor and even at that time he thought of others over himself. She said, “He’s 13, a man of few words, a bit of a prankster, very sweet. A few years ago someone gave him $100 as a gift when he started cancer treatment. He asked to go buy Lego sets that he could give to other kids in the hospital. 5 years later, he’s just as sweet and no signs of cancer.” Elisa also revealed that she went on to talk to the teacher at her son’s school who said that the “behaviour” is not acceptable but he himself had a good laugh at the incident.

