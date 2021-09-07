9 Hours, 30 Minutes: Australian Man Sets New World Record For Longest Plank Of All Time

An Australian man with CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) smashed the Guinness World Record for the longest-held plank. The man from Adelaide broke the world record for the longest duration of time in the abdominal plank position (male). He managed to hold the core-busting position for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second and set a new historic precedent with that.

As per guinnessworldrecords.com, Daniel Scali beat the previous record of eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, established by ex-marine George Hood from the US in February last year. Scali’s time comfortably outlasted Hood, who was 62 years old at the time. On August 6, 2021, the Aussie entered the Guinness Book of World Records setting the seemingly impossible record. It should be known that in an unofficial attempt, Scali had recorded a time of 9 hours and 9 minutes and successfully obliterated it this time.

Here is the video:

Scali suffers from a condition with chronic pain, owing to which he experiences almost constant and excess pain and inflammation in his left arm. The slightest pressure, movement, soft touch, water or wind aggravates the pain. When he was 12, Scali met with an accident and developed CRPS, causing his brain to send incorrect messages to his arm. Following his diagnosis, he turned to fitness to manage his pain tolerance. Scalitrained himself physically as well as mentally. He invested months of prep and an endless amount of push-ups and sit-ups.

Due to this condition, the world record notched by him has garnered much more respect and admiration. Having his own experiences with pain to refer to, he wanted to attempt the record in order to raise awareness around chronic pain conditions. It has been a while that Scali has been working outto deal with his condition and build resilience. During his attempt this time, he wore a compression sleeve on the region of his arm affected by CRPS. It helped him to slightly alleviate his chronic discomfort. Scali admitted that despite the band, he experienced searing pain during the exercise.

When he finally dropped to the floor, he was filled with euphoria. Scali said, “When I finished the plank, the emotions that ran through me were phenomenal. The emotion of joy. I’ve achieved the goal, I’ve achieved my main objective of bringing awareness to CRPS, and I’ve achieved the record.”

