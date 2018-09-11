English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-Year-Old Australian Was Asked Which Famous Person He'd Meet. His Response: Kerala Fisherman
"If you could spend one day with a famous person, who would it be and why?"
"If you could spend one day with a famous person, who would it be and why?"
Loading...
The Kerala floods showed us how the state was full of heroes. It was unfortunate that we only found them when it required drastic action. While the rains have battered the state like never before, it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of the rescue.
The floods also saw the emergence of fishermen as saviors when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach, and they were hailed as being superheroes in the time of crisis.
As these fishermen pulled off unbelievable feats, the Internet compared them to the comic book superheroes we grew up admiring, like spiderman, superman, and batman.
The news of these fishermen reached beyond the borders.
So when a 9-year-old boy in Australia was asked: "If you could spend one day with a famous person, who would it be and why?" His answer was "Kerala fishermen."
In a Facebook post shared by Koshy Vaidyan who lives in Aberdeen in Australia, showed how his 9-year-old nephew, who was born and raised in Australia had been following the news of the Kerala floods. The post on Facebook got over 5 thousand shares, with lots of people sharing in the comment section how they were proud of how humble the boy was.
In the essay, the boy wrote that he would want to learn how to be "a humble human" citing examples of how the Kerala fishermen saved people during the Kerala flood by risking their own lives, and offered their meals to the people they were rescuing - and asked for nothing except prayers in return.
The floods also saw the emergence of fishermen as saviors when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach, and they were hailed as being superheroes in the time of crisis.
As these fishermen pulled off unbelievable feats, the Internet compared them to the comic book superheroes we grew up admiring, like spiderman, superman, and batman.
The news of these fishermen reached beyond the borders.
So when a 9-year-old boy in Australia was asked: "If you could spend one day with a famous person, who would it be and why?" His answer was "Kerala fishermen."
In a Facebook post shared by Koshy Vaidyan who lives in Aberdeen in Australia, showed how his 9-year-old nephew, who was born and raised in Australia had been following the news of the Kerala floods. The post on Facebook got over 5 thousand shares, with lots of people sharing in the comment section how they were proud of how humble the boy was.
In the essay, the boy wrote that he would want to learn how to be "a humble human" citing examples of how the Kerala fishermen saved people during the Kerala flood by risking their own lives, and offered their meals to the people they were rescuing - and asked for nothing except prayers in return.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in Trouble Again, Producer Gets Sacked
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...