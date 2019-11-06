9-Year-Old Boy Invited To Doodle On Restaurant’s Walls after Getting in Trouble in Class for Doodling

Parents play a pivotal role in the upbringing of their child. They are often referred to as a child’s first teachers. Parents mould their child and introduce them to the values and beliefs of the society. Along with this, parents also push their kids to indulge in various activities in order to figure out their child’s interest. We have often heard success stories where people have given credit to their parents for allowing them to pursue their dream. A similar kind of incident has come into light when 9-year-old Joe Whale’s parents allowed him to go on with his doodling talent despite facing flak from his art teacher for drawing doodles in class.

Like any other child, Joe was sent to an art class by his parents. Joe’s drawing skills grabbed a lot of attention in the class. Seems like his skills got so popular that he ended receiving an invitation from a restaurant in Shrewsbury, England. The hotel officials asked Joe to use his doodles to decorate the dining hall.

Now, referred to as Doodle Boy, Joe, went off to get his own website made as well as social media pages where his art can be seen.

Check out his doodles below:

Gregory, Joe’s father, in an interview to Bored Panda revealed that his son has ‘always’ loved to draw and “was added to the Gifted register in primary school aged 4.” Greg also said that it took Joe 12 hours to illustrate on the restaurant’s wall.

Greg also urged other parents to encourage their kids into following their passion. “I would advise parents to encourage their children to always follow their passion and dreams — research local workshops or groups within your local community.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.