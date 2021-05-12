9-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing in Football Field after Being Struck by Lighting in UK

A tragic incident of a nine-year-old boy struck by lightning was reported in Blackpool when the English town Lancashire was hit by a thunderstorm. The boy was reportedly taking private football coaching sessions when the incident happened. The police were called to the spot.

The boy, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital. He was later confirmed dead. Police have been investigating the matter although officials believe that he was struck by lightning.

The secretary of Spirit of Youth Junior FC, which uses the football field, told the Daily Mail that they were unaware of the unfortunate incident but extended his sincere condolences to the family.

The club shared the tragic news on their Facebook page and informed that the incident happed on their home ground at Common Edge playing fields but, it was not during a club training session.

Furthermore, they expressed their regret in the statement and wrote that they are heartbroken at the demise of the young lad. The post elaborated that the Spirit of Youth is a family entrenched in the local community. The club promised to leverage whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time. In the end, they requested people to not bother the family much and respect their privacy in the most tragic times.

The club secretary also updated that they have cancelled the training sessions of three teams due to train in the evening due to the storm.

Soon after the incident which took place around 5 pm in the evening, police officers and air ambulances cordoned off the school road. It was later reopened for public access while a rapid response vehicle, an air ambulance van, and few police officials were still present at the location later in the day.

Police revealed they informed the boy’s family and officers have been supporting them.

Commenting on the incident, Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said, “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here