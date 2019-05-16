English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-year-old Boy Smashes Piggy Bank in Jewellery Store to Buy His Mum 'Surprise' Gift
Little Guo smashed his piggy banks in front of the sales staff and paid for the present with hundreds of coins as soon as his mom chose what she wanted.
Adorable gesture | Image Credit: Screen grab
Loading...
In what can be described as one of the cutest stories ever, a Chinese boy expressed his love for his mother in the most adorable way possible on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Nine-year-old Guo Yifan from Anhui took his mother and his two piggy banks to a jeweller because he wanted to buy a ring for her to thank her for raising him.
According to reports, as soon as his mother picked the design she liked, little Guo smashed his piggy banks in front of the sales staff and paid for the present with hundreds of coins.
According to Daily Mail who cited the Chinese video news website Pear, Guo said he had saved the money for more than two years to help buy him a gift for his mum.
The website quoted Guo, who lives in the country of Linquan as saying, “My mother works very hard and she doesn't have pretty jewellery on her hands.”
The youngster added that he wanted to thank his mother for bringing him up and said, “'I have thought about buying a ring for my mother as a gift for a long time.”
Guo took his mother to the store in Linquan on May 12 which was celebrated as the Mother's Day in China.
Pear reported that one staff member from the store said he was surprised to see Guo taking two piggy banks from his backpack when his mother decided on one ring.
According to them, the boy then smashed the containers with a bike lock and hundreds of coins fell on to the shop floor. Sales staff counted the coins and found them to be worth 1,500 yuan (£170).
Guo’s mother said she was extremely happy with the gesture and added, “I think my son is great.”
However, it turns out that the little guy has a big heart indeed. He not only bought his mum the ring but also bought a necklace for his grandmother with the savings, according to staff from the jewellery shop.
According to reports, as soon as his mother picked the design she liked, little Guo smashed his piggy banks in front of the sales staff and paid for the present with hundreds of coins.
According to Daily Mail who cited the Chinese video news website Pear, Guo said he had saved the money for more than two years to help buy him a gift for his mum.
The website quoted Guo, who lives in the country of Linquan as saying, “My mother works very hard and she doesn't have pretty jewellery on her hands.”
The youngster added that he wanted to thank his mother for bringing him up and said, “'I have thought about buying a ring for my mother as a gift for a long time.”
Guo took his mother to the store in Linquan on May 12 which was celebrated as the Mother's Day in China.
Pear reported that one staff member from the store said he was surprised to see Guo taking two piggy banks from his backpack when his mother decided on one ring.
According to them, the boy then smashed the containers with a bike lock and hundreds of coins fell on to the shop floor. Sales staff counted the coins and found them to be worth 1,500 yuan (£170).
Guo’s mother said she was extremely happy with the gesture and added, “I think my son is great.”
However, it turns out that the little guy has a big heart indeed. He not only bought his mum the ring but also bought a necklace for his grandmother with the savings, according to staff from the jewellery shop.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results