9-Year-Old Boy Tested for HIV after Accidentally Pricking Himself With Dirty Needle at UK Beach

A day at the beach has turned into a harrowing experience for nine-year-old Clayton Spiller from England’s Bournemouth.

The boy was playing in the sand at the Boscombe beach when he pricked himself with a dirty needle, reported Bournemouth Echo. Clayton is now being tested for HIV after accidentally pricking himself with the syringe. He was taken to a nearby hospital for the test.

Reacting to the incident, Clayton’s father Dan Spiller said, “Now we have got eight weeks of worrying ‘has he got HIV’.”

Sharing how the occurrence has affected his family, he said, “My other two kids were worried sick for their older brother. I am just cross, upset, and disappointed. At this point, we still have to wait to see if he has HIV.”

The Spiller family often goes to Boscombe beach. Appreciating the beach staff, Spiller appreciated them for taking care of the situation on time. He specifically mentioned the lifeguard on the beach, thanking him for the prompt response.

The father had first approached the beach ranger but was left disappointed when the latter said that he doesn’t know the location of the first aid box. He informed them that the lifeguard helped them with antiseptic wipes, took the needle out, and also suggested they visit the hospital.

Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) council’s spokesperson informed the news portal that an investigation was done by the seafront team which proves that no members from the beach staff were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson from Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) also reacted to the incident and said, “Our lifeguards undergo demanding training to prepare them for the many situations they may face on the beach. Water rescues are only one area of their work and they deal with many aspects of casualty care, offering first aid and safety advice to anyone who needs their help.”

Appreciating the efforts of lifeguards, the spokesperson asserted that the lifeguards are fully trained to take care of people in such situations.