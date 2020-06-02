9-Year-Old Boy with Cerebral Palsy Completes Marathon Run on Walker for Charity

A young boy, all of 9, with cerebral palsy and autism took part in a marathon for charity on May 31.

Tobias Weller from northern England finished the last leg of the marathon feat using a walker. Socially distanced neighbors and well-wishers cheered Weller as he reached the finish line of his 26.2-mile walk.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition caused due to disorder in brain developments. It primarily affects the muscle coordination of the person suffering resulting in disrupted mobility.

Weller, who requires support to stand or walk, set his goal of marathon inspired by 100-year-old war veteran, Captain Tom Moore’s walking feat, reported Sky News.





Ahead of the marathon event, Weller admitted it would be a "ginormous challenge”.

"I thought why don't I use my walker to try to complete a marathon by walking up and down my street every day," he told Sky News.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Weller was unable to go beyond half a mile that he walked in the park outside his house in Sheffield.

Weller’s walk exceeded his original fundraising target. The amount of 84 lakh rupees will be split between Paces School and Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Post the event, the humble marathoner said, “Every bit of it has been totally awesome. I love it when my neighbours clap and cheer for me. I'm getting stronger and stronger every day. It's such a good feeling".

Weller’s mother, Ruth Garbutt, was really proud of her son and revealed they were aiming to reach 31 miles.

She said, "I'm so, so pleased that he's completed his marathon. He's tried so hard all the way through. I'm bursting with pride for my little boy”.



