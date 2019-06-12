English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9-Year-Old Boy’s Heartwarming Act Triggers Debate About ‘School Lunch Debt in World’s Wealthiest Country’
Ryan Kirkpatrick decided to help his classmates after having a conversation with his mother about some students being unable to afford school lunches.
Ryan Kirkpatrick decided to help his classmates after having a conversation with his mother about some students being unable to afford school lunches.
A nine-year-old boy using his allowance money to pay off the lunch debts of his entire class should have made for a heartwarming story. Instead, it has sparked a social media debate about why such a system should exist at all in the "world’s wealthiest country."
Ryan Kirkpatrick decided to help his classmates after having a conversation with his mother about some students being unable to afford school lunches, ABC 7 News reports.
Kylie Kirkpatrick said her son asked her to find out how much fellow third-graders at West Park Elementary School in California, United States, owed to the school.
"It was I think $74.50. So I took that email and came to Ryan and said, 'What do you want to do,' and he said, 'I guess I can pay for it.' I said, 'are you sure?' And he said, 'yes.'"
So, instead of spending his allowance money on sports gear, Ryan gave all his allowance money to the school.
Depending on income levels, elementary school meals range in price from 30 cents to $3.25 each.
Ryan, who had made the payment anonymously, said, "I want them to realize people actually think about them because you're not just bragging about stuff. I want them to feel happy someone cares about them."
Although the story went viral on social media with people praising the boy for his caring gesture, it also led to a raging debate about the debt system.
Democrat Party’s Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said “school lunch debt” should not exist in the “wealthiest country in the history of the world.”
“When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals,” Sanders’ tweet, liked and shared by thousands, read.
“What a heartwarming story about a country that values letting 9 year olds rack up debts,” writer and columnist Kashana tweeted, eliciting similar reactions.
“I'm disturbed seeing more and more stories that, on face value, are "feel good" stories about people being selfless and helping others. And that's wonderful. But there is a serious problem that these situations exist to begin with. Our whole system is so broken,” another said.
“This makes me want to die,” one Twitter user commented.
“School lunch debt” should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 10, 2019
When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals. https://t.co/09z1PdR4WG
“What a heartwarming story about a country that values letting 9 year olds rack up debts,” writer and columnist Kashana tweeted, eliciting similar reactions.
What a heartwarming story about a country that values letting 9 year olds rack up debts. https://t.co/ZYP6GWLcFP— Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 10, 2019
“I'm disturbed seeing more and more stories that, on face value, are "feel good" stories about people being selfless and helping others. And that's wonderful. But there is a serious problem that these situations exist to begin with. Our whole system is so broken,” another said.
I'm disturbed seeing more and more stories that, on face value, are "feel good" stories about people being selfless and helping others. And that's wonderful. But there is a serious problem that these situations exist to begin with. Our whole system is so broken.— Kristen Doerschner (@KrisDoerschner) June 10, 2019
“This makes me want to die,” one Twitter user commented.
