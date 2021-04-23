9-year-old Delhi Boy Sets Record by Reciting Fifteen Shiv Tandav Stotram under a Minute

Nine-year-old Vivaan Gupta from Delhi is no ordinary kid. He is so quick at reciting things that he finished the 15 shlokas of Shiv Tandav Stotram, written in Sanskrit by Lanka king Ravana, in just 55 seconds and 29 milliseconds, breaking into the India Book of Records for the second time in less than two years.

According to a report by the news agency ANI , Vivaan, a student of Bal Bharati Public School in the Pitampura area of northwest Delhi, got inspired by his grandmother who would recite the shlokas as a ritual. He was so fascinated by the hym that he started practising them daily. When his grandfather Anil Gupta heard him, he immediately recognised his ability to memorize complex phrases faster than normal people could and encouraged him.

Shiva Tandav Stotram is a complex hymn sung by Lanka King Ravana, a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva, to praise his power and beauty. It is said that chanting or listening to Shiva Tandava Stotram removes all negative energies and confers a person with immense power and mental strength.

The grandfather said he feels proud that Vivaan has been able to set the record as it’s not easy to memorize “all these complex shlokas” and then recite in a record time.

Vivaan (born on June 6, 2011) previously entered the India Book of Records after becoming the youngest person to travel to all the seven continents at the age of only eight years. The record-keeper said he had visited Australia on June 6, 2019, as the last continent to set the record.

Vivaan covered all the seven continents in just four years after starting in 2015 with North Canada (North America). By the time he visited Australia, he had already travelled to 32 countries across the world. He had said he loved meeting Santa Claus in Finland and enjoyed the wildlife safari in Tanzania apart from diving in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here