9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police

A little girl from Chennai has won hearts after she donated a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh to buy 30 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras for Chennai Police.9-year-old S. Srihitha recently spent the sum, which her father had been saving for her birthday celebrations, after she learnt that the cops needed CCTV cameras to catch culprits.The third-grader was inspired by the Chennai traffic police's recent 'Third Eye' drive to promote traffic safety and to increase accountability of rule-breakers through CCTV cameras. She became the aware of the program when the Police conducted a workshop regarding the same at her father's office.When young Srihitha found out about the drive, she decided to put her party fund to a noble use.The girl was recently awarded for her generosity by Chennai Police at a function held to commemorate the inauguration of the CCTV drive in Chennai.She was even invited to meet the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan, who was impressed by the girl's dedication toward to forces.The news may come as welcome refreshment for the state government of Tamil Nadu after reports claimed it had to face losses to the tune of 2.69 crore, allegedly given to a firm to deliver CCTV cameras at 40 junctions of Chennai in 2011. Not a single camera has since been delivered, the Hindu reported in earlier this month.In any case, the gesture garnered a lot of positive responses on social media.