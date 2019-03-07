9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
When young Srihitha found out about Chennai Police's 'Third Eye' drive, she decided to put her party fund to a noble use.
Source: Facebook/Chennai Police
9-year-old S. Srihitha recently spent the sum, which her father had been saving for her birthday celebrations, after she learnt that the cops needed CCTV cameras to catch culprits.
The third-grader was inspired by the Chennai traffic police's recent 'Third Eye' drive to promote traffic safety and to increase accountability of rule-breakers through CCTV cameras. She became the aware of the program when the Police conducted a workshop regarding the same at her father's office.
When young Srihitha found out about the drive, she decided to put her party fund to a noble use.
The girl was recently awarded for her generosity by Chennai Police at a function held to commemorate the inauguration of the CCTV drive in Chennai.
She was even invited to meet the city police commissioner A K Viswanathan, who was impressed by the girl's dedication toward to forces.
The news may come as welcome refreshment for the state government of Tamil Nadu after reports claimed it had to face losses to the tune of 2.69 crore, allegedly given to a firm to deliver CCTV cameras at 40 junctions of Chennai in 2011. Not a single camera has since been delivered, the Hindu reported in earlier this month.
In any case, the gesture garnered a lot of positive responses on social media.
Meet 9 year old Hindu girl Srihitha who donated her Rs 1.5 lakh savings to buy 30 CCTV cameras for Chennai Police. 👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CnC74LXDiv— Krrissh Yadhu (@KrrisshYadhu) March 7, 2019
What a noble gesture. A thought at this age will take her to heights in the future https://t.co/gpUvTOX8ap— MJF Ln Sarath Babu S (@AryanSarath) March 4, 2019
In some heart-warming news, a nine-year-old schoolgirl has made a massive donation of Rs. 1.50 lakhs, after collecting and pooling all of her savings, to @chennaipolice_ for installing #CCTV #cameras across the city #SmartCity #Surveillance @YouthIncMag https://t.co/GxgFKCaUzv— Axis Communications (@INDIA_Axis) March 6, 2019
9year-old S Srihita,She Bought 30 CCTV Cameras Using Her Rs 1.5 Lakh Savings & Donated It To Chennai Police— ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@HatindersinghR) March 7, 2019
A Student Of Class 3, Got To Know That CCTV Cameras Are Very Important And Are ‘Third Eye’ Of The Police, She Was Extremely Eager To Help The Police
Let's Share This. pic.twitter.com/Lzb25G5DGG
