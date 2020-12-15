9-Year-Old Gwalior Girl Plays Synthesizer for Six Hours While Undergoing Brain Surgery

Some people keep their spirits high even in the most difficult times. A nine-year-old girl showed immense courage when she kept playing synthesizer while a surgery was performed on her brain for removing a tumour.

Soumya belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and recently underwent an operation for the removal of a brain tumour. The girl kept playing synthesizer during her brain operation at the BIMR hospitals, reported India Today.

As per the report, doctors chose to perform surgery using 'Awake Craniotomy' method. Local anaesthesia was administered to only the part of the body where operation had to be performed. Post the surgery, Soumya was kept under observation for some time. She was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

The girl can be seen playing synthesizer in the pictures and video that were recorded during her operation. Soumya spoke to news agency ANI and informed them that apart from piano, she also played video games during the surgery which continued for six hours.

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Soumya who underwent brain tumour operation at Birla Hospital in Gwalior, played the piano during her operation.She says, "I played the piano for at least 6 hours, I also played mobile games. I feel better now." pic.twitter.com/n2CgFtgK1U — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

The agency also shared a video of the incident where she can be seen lying on the operation table and playing synthesizer while the doctors perform surgery on her.

Consultant neurologist at BIMR hospital, Dr Abhishek Chauhan said that Soumya’s case is the seventh of its kind where the patient remains conscious during the operation. He also informed that Soumya used to experience seizures for the last two years. She was given medicines, however, the drugs failed to solve her problem.

The doctor also said that they had a strong team of professionals and that made the operation successful. Soumya’s parents expressed their gratitude towards the doctors who gave her a second life.

The awake brain surgery which was performed on Soumya is used to treat brain tumours or epileptic seizures. Surgeons may ask the patients questions to monitor the activity of the person during the surgery. They may be asked to perform some activity during the surgery to keep them engaged.

In June this year, a 60-year-old Italian woman stuffed 90 olives while a surgery was being performed on her brain. She did the activity during an over 2-hour long neurosurgery operation on her brain at the Riuniti hospital in Ancona, Italy.

A similar incident occurred in January, when a 53-year old woman played violin while doctors removed a tumour from the right frontal lobe of her brain.