9-Year-old Indiana Boy Discovers Rs 3.5 Lakh While Cleaning Dad's Second-hand Car

Remember the happy feeling we would get as a kid when we would be rewarded for a chore? Well imagine getting $1,000 as a gift for a goodwill gesture, how does that sound? That’s how lucky a little kid from Indiana got after he discovered an unknown envelope while cleaning his dad’s used car which they had bought in September. The 9-year-old Landon Melvin’s ordinary chore brought him a bonanza when he discovered a ‘package’ under the floorboard while cleaning his dad’s Chevy Suburban. Talking to WRTV, little Landon said he came across the package under the floor mats but when he told his dad, Michael Melvin, he didn’t take him seriously.

Michael initially thought it would be some paperwork and didn’t pay much attention to his son’s discovery but on his insisting, he finally opened the envelope and they were not expecting what they found inside.

Thinking that Michael is only nine and probably got excited over nothing, he walked over, thinking that it's paperwork. The father of five was shocked to find a huge amount of cash and checks in the package their son discovered.

Michael told WRTV he ran back inside the house, calling his wife to come see what Landon has found. “Hey, babe, you got to check it out!” he called his wife after which he emptied the packet on the bed and a huge pile of cash falls on the bed.A total of $5,000 in cash and some checks found belonged to a family in South Carolina who had forgotten where they put the money while on a drive to Florida in 2019.

As per media reports, the thought of keeping the cash never crossed Michael’s mind and he only wanted to find the rightful owners of it. After contacting the owner's family to return the cash, they agreed to accept the cash only if Landon would receive $1,000 for his honest gesture.Little Landon is overjoyed and said that he is making a list of “all the stuff he could buy” with his reward currently in his mother’s room. After the unexpected discovery, Michael made sure to check every floor mat, in case he comes across another surprise hidden beneath them.

