9-year-old Kenyan Boy Makes Handwash Machine with Wood, Gets Honoured with Presidential Award

Stephen Wamukota, a nine-year-old boy from western Kenya’s Bungoma County was honoured with a presidential award on Monday for making a wooden hand washing machine to curb the sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Wamukota was the youngest among the 68 people who received the award from Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to a report in CNN, Wamukota made the hand washing machine with the help of some leftover woods, nails and a water tank. Wamukota's father James, who works as an electrician, helped him to tighten the nuts and gave the finishing touch to the machine.

"The first time the president announced Covid-19 infection in our country, it was said that everyone should wash their hands regularly to prevent the virus. My son told me that time that he had come up with a structure to help make hand washing easier," James was quoted as saying.

Giving wings to Wamukota’s talent, Wycliffe Wangamati, Governor of Bungoma County, has decided to offer him a scholarship for his primary and secondary education.

Bungoma Governor @GovWWangamati & senator @Cleophasmalala committed to scout for a special school that will help narture the creative talent of Stephen Wamukota, the 9 year-old who grabbed global headlines for pioneering a home-made hand-washing & sanitizer-dispensing machine. pic.twitter.com/6RPNNFZ9Wl — BungomaDigital (@BungomaDigital) May 15, 2020

Wamukota, who wants to become an engineer, told BBC that he has two machines and he is willing to come up with a few more.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2,000 mark. So far, 69 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.