9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later
A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound (19-kilogram) blue catfish.
Image: AP
He caught a fish “this” big. No, really. A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound (19-kilogram) blue catfish Sunday evening while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir.
Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad’s record of reeling in a 36-pound (16-kilogram) fish.
Flores says the fourth grader named the fish Wailord after the Pokemon character. The father says his son released the fish back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos.
The biggest fish ever reportedly caught in Elephant Butte history was 78 pounds (35 kilograms).
This is, however, not the first story of kindness involving a young boy and a fish. Last month, another boy named Kemari Cooper won hearts of netizens after he decided to do something similar. The boy captured a fish which weighed about 7 pounds. And, just like Alex, he decided to release the creature back into water after taking a video of it. The video also shows Kemari releasing the animal back.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Christian Bale Opens-up on Why There Wasn't a 4th Dark Knight Film by Christopher Nolan
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 48 Written Updates: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Arhaan Khan's Eviction
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism
- 'B' Has Become an Instagram Influencer and Is Trying to Save the Bee Community
- From iPhone 11 to Gucci Slides, 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Leaves Father in Shock