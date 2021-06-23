'No Politics in School': 9-year-old US Girl Slams Board Over BLM Posters, Speech Goes Viral

A 9-year old school girl from Minnesota has gone viral after she slammed her school board for flouting their own ban on display of political posters when they put on Black Lives Matter images on the school wall. The girl, identified as just Novalee spoke at her school- the Lakeville Area School’s board meeting earlier this month. Lakeville is a suburb in Minneapolis, where the protests had started off last year after George Floyd was killed in May. Novalee, in her speech told the board how they had themselves made the rule on May 25, the anniversary of Floyd’s death that there are to be no posters of BLM or politics in school.

She said, “I looked up onto the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster. In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration."

Novalee went on to add, “I was so mad. I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot: no politics in school. I believed what you said at this meeting." She added that she had gone up to the principal during lunch recess and told him that she ‘wanted it down.’

But her principal reportedly told her that it could not be removed as the board itself has put them up.

“It is a political message about getting rid of police officers, rioting, burning buildings down," she said as she compared Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who ‘just sits on his throne and watches.’

“You expect me to believe that you did not know what you were doing by making these posters? Come on, people."

Novalee said she does not agree with BLM’s ideology and that it makes people racist and was also against Martin Luther King’s teachings. She added, “I do not judge people by the color of their skin. I don’t really care what color their hair, skin, or eyes is. I judge by the way they treat me. I do not care or look at the color of skin, but you make me think of it."

The little girl concluded: ‘You have lied to me and I am very disappointed in all of you.

