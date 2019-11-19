9-Year-Old with IQ of Atleast 145 to Become the Youngest Graduate with a Degree
Being the fasted learner in the institution, he is reported to have an IQ of atleast 145 and completed his entire high school in 18 months at the age of eight.
(Instagram/ @laurent_simons)
A 9-year-old from Belgium is set to become the youngest person to receive his bachelor's degree from a university.
Laurent Simons, who's a half Belgian and half Dutch is all set to complete his undergraduate studies in electrical engineering from the Eindhoven University of Technology.
He has been reported to be the youngest student pursuing a graduation course in the institution, which he started off earlier this year. He has also been reported to be the fastest learner in the institution.
Being the fasted learner in the institution, Laurent is reported to have an IQ (intelligent quotient) of atleast 145 and completed his entire high school education in 18 months at the age of eight.
Describing him as "an extraordinary child," the Education Director of the university said to CNN, "Not only is he hyper intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy."
Laurent is now deciding on pursuing his PhD in electrical engineering while studying for a medicine degree, as reported by CNN.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Cracks Down on Ghosty, a Scary Stalking App For Android Phones
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries