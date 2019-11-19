9-Year-Old with IQ of Atleast 145 to Become the Youngest Graduate with a Degree

A 9-year-old from Belgium is set to become the youngest person to receive his bachelor's degree from a university.

Laurent Simons, who's a half Belgian and half Dutch is all set to complete his undergraduate studies in electrical engineering from the Eindhoven University of Technology.

He has been reported to be the youngest student pursuing a graduation course in the institution, which he started off earlier this year. He has also been reported to be the fastest learner in the institution.

Being the fasted learner in the institution, Laurent is reported to have an IQ (intelligent quotient) of atleast 145 and completed his entire high school education in 18 months at the age of eight.

Describing him as "an extraordinary child," the Education Director of the university said to CNN, "Not only is he hyper intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy."

Laurent is now deciding on pursuing his PhD in electrical engineering while studying for a medicine degree, as reported by CNN.

