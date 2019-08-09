Manipur CM Makes 9-Yr-Old 'Green Ambassador' after Video of Her Crying Over Felled Trees Goes Viral

A 9-year-old girl was recently named a "green ambassador" of Manipur after a video of her crying after the cutting of two trees she had planted went viral.

Valentina Elangbam of Manipur's Kakching district had planted two gulmohar saplings by the banks of a river near her home when she was in Class 1. However, in a rude shock to the now Class 5 student, the trees were recently cut down as part of a road expansion project, Assam's The Sentinel reported.

The inconsolable gardener was in tears after the incident came to her attention. "I planted that tree and I love it so much, and it pains me so much to see them cutting it down," she mourned.

A video of the crying child was shared on Facebook by her uncle. The moving video touched many hearts including that of Manipur's CM N Biren Singh. He appointed Valentina as the brand ambassador of the Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission scheme.

The administration also ensured the girl that she would be made part of plantation drives in the state including ceremonial tree plantings, World Environment Day and Van-Mahotsava ceremonies, VIP plantations and more.

Meanwhile, according to local reports, the girl has been consoled by local youth about he felling of her beloved trees and promised her that they will plant many more saplings in its place.

Looks like little Valentina is on her way to becoming an environmental warrior.

