90-Year-Old Man Beats Covid-19 in Jaipur, Greeted With Flowers and Applause

A 90-year-old man has managed to defeat COVID-19 as he was discharged from SMS Hospital on Tuesday after his two reports came out negative, health officials said.

Bhavani Shankar Sharma, 90, was presented with flowers by doctors expressing their happiness on his discharge.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, "Sharma was a resident of Dhuleshwar Garden, Jaipur, who was admitted in IDH (infectious Disease Hospital) on April 14 after COVID positive report."

"He is a known case of hypertension coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease. On April 25, we got first negative report and on April 27, we got his second report negative too. On Tuesday, we have discharged Bhawani Shankar Sharma for home quarantine."

He was suffering from pneumonia when admitted however his condition started improving from April 20. Thereafter, he was tested twice and his report came out negative, said, health officials.

"If you have patience and a fighting spirit, you can beat this disease. Follow the instructions of doctors, trust them and take your medicines on time as they say," said Sharma while leaving hospital after his recovery.

A couple of weeks ago, 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was discharged with great fervour from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia after recovering from the COVID-19.

Ernando Piveta, who had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, was admitted to the hospital on April 6 and treated in the facility's "COVID ward" after testing positive for the virus, the Defence Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In another instance, 99-year-old great-grandmother Rita Reynolds, belonging to Bramhall – a suburb in the Metropolitan Borough of Stockport, tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 25, and her family members expected the worst due to her age. However, the nonagenarian made a quick recovery without even getting end-of-life drugs administered on her, reported The Guardian.

