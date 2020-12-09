90-year-old Mechanical Engineer from IIT-Kanpur Found Begging on Gwalior Streets

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, an elderly man seen begging on the streets, has claimed to be an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur. The man, 90-year-old Surendra Vashishth, was found on a roadside in the Gwalior and was later rescued by an NGO.

"We found him in a very pathetic condition near the bus stand. When we talked to him, he left us bemused talking in English. We brought him to our ashram and are trying to contact his relatives," Vikash Goswani of the NGO Asram Swarg Sadan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Vashishth said he had completed his mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur in 1969 and LLM from Lucknow 1972. However, things seem to have gone downhill after the JC mills closed in 1990s, for which his father was the supplier.

The same NGO had earlier rescued a former cop, Manish Mishra who had reportedly lost mental balance and was living on streets. Mishra once served as a sharpshooter in MP police. The former cop is now said to be in a better condition and is recovering. Mishra was rescued by his batchmates Ratnesh Singh Tomar and Vijay Singh Bhadoria who are now crime branch DSPs.