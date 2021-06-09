90-year-old UK Man Overjoyed to Find Surprise Gift of Rs 72,0000 That Strangers Sent to Pub He Visits

Pete, a 90-year-old man in the Chelmsford city of England, was sitting in pub called Moulsham Inn, where he goes every day to have his lunch, when the pub owner revealed to him that strangers from the internet have sent a surprise gift of £700 tab – more than Rs 72,000 – for him. A video of the man reacting to the news was posted by the pub owner Tim Mepham on TikTok on 28 May and the video has gone viral since then, reaching more than two million views. In the heartwarming video, the pub owner can be heard explaining how he uploaded a video of Pete’s and it went viral, and now people have bought 90 glasses of wine for him. Hearing this, the old-age pensioner says, “but you are gonna lose money.” When Mepham tells him that people have already paid, Pete gets emotional and says that he could not believe it. Mepham also informs him that people have paid enough for him to have lunch for two weeks.

On May 24, Mepham had posted a video on TikTok introducing Pete, in which Pete could be seen answering his questions such as why Pete comes to the pub every day to which Pete responds by praising the food. The video went viral and many users commented asking the pub owner how they could buy the old man a drink. Mepham posted another video explaining how they could and the donations flooded.

“That day the ticket machine didn’t stop and Pete had 120 glasses of wine bought for him and enough hunter’s chicken to last him months," Mepham told South West News Service.

According to Mepham, sometimes, Pete’s son-in-law comes with him to have lunch, but when he is alone, either Mepham or one of his teammates sit with him. Pete likes to talk about his war days and his wife who passed away 10 years ago, adds Mepham.

Mepham finds Pete as the politest person he has ever met. According to him, people love Pete and they did not buy him drinks out of pity.

