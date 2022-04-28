90-year-old UK Woman Finds Late Husband's Wedding Ring After 35 Years

A 90-year-old woman, hailing from Cornwall County in the Southwest of England, was surprised and equally delighted when she found her late husband’s ring, thirty-five years after it went missing. Ann Kendrick was spending quality time working in the garden. While clearing up the base of an apple tree, her hand struck, what Ann initially thought to be a metal piece, while pulling the grass. As she inspected it further, Ann couldn’t believe her eyes as it was the ring her husband, Peter, lost while working in the garden in 1987.

Ann, a mother to seven children, lost her husband 22 years ago. Seeing her husband’s lost ring after more than three decades made Ann’s day, as she was very excited to find the ring again. “It did not look at all like a wedding ring – it looked like a dirty piece of bent metal. I looked at it and thought ‘No! It couldn’t be.’ I was really excited. When I was telling a friend about it I got a bit choked up,” Ann said, in an interview with BBC.

The ring, despite getting wretched by the ample time it was lost, was still identifiable. Ann plans to get the damaged ring repaired. After the repair, Ann plans to wear the ring as a necklace, in the memory of her late husband.

Stories such as these always instil loads of positivity and optimism. Another story involving a ring surfaced from the lands of Canada. In 2017, Mary Grams, who was, at that time, 84 years old, found a diamond ring, that she lost 13 years ago.

But, unlike Ann, she did not find it amid the soil but deep in it. The ring that Mary found was stuck on a carrot. Spotted in the freshly plucked vegetable batch, the carrot had the ring wrapped around it.

