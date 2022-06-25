90s Kids' Favourite 'Add Gel' Pen Now Costs Rs 40 and Desi Twitter is in Shock

Nineties’ kids nostalgia refuses to go away even as the world goes through unprecedented changes. Perhaps nostalgia is an anchor within an ever-changing atmosphere and that could be why we keep refusing to wake up. Now, however, the wakeup call has come in the form of a rude shock, because Desi Twitter has just discovered that every millennial kid’s favourite “Add Gel” pen now costs Rs 40 a piece. That’s bad and bougie, literally. Rs 30 used to be Trimax territory back in the day and Add Gel’s price increase has left 90’s kids deflated. It seems we truly can’t have good things anymore.

Today I learnt that an Ad Gel pen now costs Rs. 40. 40 RUPEES FOR AD GEL PEN — Ruchita (@roocheetah) June 23, 2022

Are you kidding me?!! I remember buying these pens for Rs. 10 for taking notes in College and would keep special pilot pens for Rs. 30-35 for exams. ‍♀️ https://t.co/7Wx5U91IHU — Shaina Tanweer (@ShainaTanweer) June 24, 2022

It was 25 bucks when I was in school. Considering the price hikes of other stuff from those days, it doesn't seem that bad. https://t.co/U6TLDQfzuq — BojackDorkman (@BojackDorkman) June 24, 2022

Still remember, rich kids would use trimax which was around 35-40 back in the day, Ad gel used to be 25-30, and peasants like me would use Reynolds which was around 10-15. https://t.co/bkmVVgrE9f — R (@Cricketador) June 24, 2022

It was 30 bucks around 20+ years ago. I wonder what the prices of the ceramic roller ball pens are now. Princely sum of 45 bucks in late 90s. High class art on the body. Pharaohs, Taj Mahal etc etc. https://t.co/Z3QvDDgVAr — Maganlal (@Flemster25) June 24, 2022

They cost me ₹40 anyway back in 2004, when it took 4 times to realize, using them in pen fights separated the gel from the ink and they stop working! https://t.co/0zb7DatfHu — Manishgant (@manishgant) June 24, 2022

Inflation is real.

Hamare school time pe to 25 ki milti thi.

Khair muje kya, me to 3rs wali use and throw pen use krta tha. https://t.co/eNPq6R3sxb — Rigved Joshi (HBD Führer) ️ (@ImakeCoolMusic) June 24, 2022

How much would you pay for Add Gel pens during your school days? Whatever it is, we suppose Rs 40 is the price you pay for nostalgia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.