1-min read

This 91-Year-Old Couple's 72nd Wedding Anniversary Photoshoot is Melting Hearts Online

Leonard and Shirley Matties, an elderly couple living in an assisted living facility in Colorado, have been married for 72 years!

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
This 91-Year-Old Couple's 72nd Wedding Anniversary Photoshoot is Melting Hearts Online
Image credit: Facebook

An elderly couple's 72nd wedding anniversary photoshoot has gone viral for all the right reasons.

It isn't every day that one finds couples who have been married for over seven decades. But that's exactly the story of Leonard and Shirley Matties, an elderly couple from Colorado, US, living in an assisted living facility in Burlington.

The staff at Grace Manor Care Center where the couple resides organised a celebration on the occasion of the anniversary. They got Shirley a silk gown dressed her up like a young bride before wheeling her out to meet her husband, both of whom are 91-years-old.

A video captured the heart-warming moment when Leonard first laid eyes on his bride of 72 years.

Detailing the incident in a Facebook post, Ardis Behrendsen, a nurse who works at the assisted living facility wrote, "Leonard and Shirley are such a beautiful example of what true love is and prove that when you truly love someone, you fix what is broken and love each other through all the hard times you may face".

According to CBS News, Shirley had dementia, which causes a decline in memory among other symptoms. Her condition had been hard on Leonerd, her partner for over seven decades. However, as soon as she wore the dress and make-up, Shirley's mind just came back and she had no trouble recognising Leonerd.

Images of the occasion were shared on Facebook by nurse Behrendsen.

