Freedom Fighter, 91, Slams Kangana Ranaut for 'Bheek' Remark: 'This is Called Treason'

Kangana Ranaut has been facing backlash from all quarters for her recent controversial statement on India’s freedom struggle. Ranaut’s brazen statement on the country’s freedom fight where she said the independence we as a nation got in 1947 was ‘bheek’ caused leaders across political parties to demand action against her. Many complaints were lodged and people took to the streets to burn her effigies amid a demands that Ranaut gives back her Padma Shri. And now a 91-year-old freedom fighter has also spoken out against the actress and her statement. In a video that is now viral, the nonagenarian, identifies herself as 91-year-old Leela Chitale and says how she saw a while ago of a news being continuously broadcast of a woman named Kangana Ranaut said that the country got freedom in ‘Bheekh’. This woman also received the presidential medal. Watching this has made me uneasy and angry," she says.

The elderly woman elaborated as to why. “Because, when I was 12, I was sent to jail for a day because Gandhiji had told us to boycott English education. I, along with three other friends, went to Akola’s Sitabai Arts College and shouted from the gates to the students that Bapu has told us ‘Do or Die’ so students, come out. "

The woman said they were arrested and kept in jail but since the Britishers had a rule not to lodge anyone less than 15 years in prison, they released them that evening. But Leelabai says after listening to Kangana speak ill of the freedom struggles of so many who worked hard for the independence, even those who were poor, makes her angry.

“My brother was in jail for 3.5 years and we had no earning member in our family for that duration, a Muslim family took care of us until he was released. I condemn Kangana’s statement. This is called treason.”

“What will the upcoming generation think about us after listening to her statement? What is the future of the country?," she asks.

She goes on to appeal to the Prime Minister to impart some wisdom to the actress. But she clarifies that she does not want to her put in jail but some action must be taken against her. She asks, “Were all those 29-30 crore people who fought for independence all beggars?"

Ranaut had not stopped after the ‘bheek’ comment and a couple days after that on November 16,she said that Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh did not get support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence) by saying that offering another cheek gets you “bheek" not freedom.

