91-Year-old US Navy Meteorologist Reunited With Wallet He Lost in Antarctica 53 Years Ago

A sweet reunion of memories took place when a 91-year-old man was reunited with the wallet he lost in Antarctica 53 years ago. In 1967, US Navy meteorologist Paul Grisham had been shipped to Antarctica for 13-months as part of Operation Deep Freeze. He worked as a weather forecaster for a science station and airport on Ross Island. But after returning home to California, he realized he had misplaced his wallet.

However, on Saturday, his long lost and forgotten wallet was returned to him thanks to two New Hampshire residents - Stephan Decato and his daughter Sarah Lindbergh and Bruce McKee of the Indiana Spirit of ’45 nonprofit foundation. The wallet found behind a locker during the demolition of a building at McMurdo Station in 2014, the southernmost town on Earth, was still intact and contained Grisham’s ID card, driving license, a beer ration punch card, a pocket reference card for directions on what to do during atomic, biological and chemical attack, a tax withholding statement and money order receipts sent to his wife, The Guardian reports.

Talking to San Diego Union-Tribune, Grisham said that he was blown away as there was a long series of people involved who tracked him down.

Bruce McKee had reached out to Naval Weather Service Association to locate Grisham. This is the third lost Navy item the team has returned to its owners, reports San Diego Tribune. Last year, Decato found the owner of a lost Navy ID bracelet that was for sale in a shop. He decided to buy the bracelet and, with his daughter’s help, find the owner through Facebook.

McKee said that something as an old wallet can mean so much to someone with the memories that item holds and added that as a veteran himself, he loves to help people who served in the military.

Grisham told The Tribune that he doesn’t even remember losing his wallet on the continent he now calls ‘The Ice’ but is thankful to the efforts of people involved.