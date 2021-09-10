9/11 Stories: Las Vegas Host Asks Twitter To Help Her Find Those Her Dad Drove Home

We know that the Internet is a powerful tool and can be used in numerous ways. So it was no wonder when podcast host Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter to find the people who had benefited from her father’s kindness on the fateful day, September 11, 2001. Take a look at the thread which shows how ordinary people too can accomplish heroic deeds:

Mercedes wrote: “Did my dad help you on September 11, 2001? If so, I’m trying to find you. (a thread). On September 11th, 2001 my dad caught a flight in Ohio to fly home to Denver. He was there on business and was anxious to get home to see his family. (1/11)"

“Shortly after takeoff, the pilot announced that the flight was being grounded. There was a breach of security and they had to land at the nearest airport. That airport was in Omaha. The pilot said he was hoping to have more information for the passengers when they landed. (2/11)," she continued.

“He found 7 strangers, all scared (so was he), that just wanted to get home to their families. The 8 of them hopped in and my dad drove them from Omaha to Denver. When they got to the metro area, he drove every single person to their home. (6/11)"

At the end of the thread, she posted a photo of her father who passed away from brain cancer in 2016.

“And I do believe my dad was a hero to 7 people that needed to get to their families in Denver on September 11th, 2001. If you were one of them, please DM me. (11/11)"

Users were touched by the story of this large-hearted man who selflessly helped people reach their homes that day. One of them wrote: “I’ve personally never understood the appeal of superhero movies because I have always known that actual heroes live among us…often in the quietest, most modest of places…your father was one of them. Thank you for sharing his story."

At the time this report was written, Mercedes was yet to hear from any of those her dad helped. Here is wishing that she hears from them soon.

