93-year-old British Woman Completes Her Fifth Wing-Walking Challenge for Charity

Being a nonagenarian, it got difficult for Betty Bromage to hold on to her agility. But her passion did not let that come in the way. Just a few years away from hitting a century, the 93-year-old strapped herself to a plane and did a death-defying wing-walking stunt for the fifth time. For the unversed, wing-walking is an air show stunt where people walk on the wings of an airplane while it is soaring high in the sky.

“Wing-walking is not something I had ever really thought about, but I wanted to raise funds for charity so started to look into the things I could do,” Betty told Independent. Betty made headlines when, at the age of 87, she wing-walked for the first time.

With arthritis in her neck and a pacemaker attached to her body, she successfully completed the challenge. A resident of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, Betty, since then, has raised more than £23,000, or roughly Rs 22 lakh. For her latest challenge, she raised money for Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice.

Here is the video:

Talking about the inspiration that got her doing these jaw-dropping challenges, she said, “At my age, I cannot run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing-walking advert. I thought ‘I reckon I could do that’ and that is what started me off.”

In a video shared by BBC Gloucestershire, Betty is seen strapped to an airplane and doing full 360 degrees loops. Speaking about the flight, Brian Corns, the pilot of the airplane, said, “I was absolutely petrified, to be honest with you! 93 years old and I do not know who was more scared, her or me,” he added.

Corns revealed that they pulled three-and-a-half G and did 130 miles per hour (~210kmph) but Betty did not deter. “She was giving me the thumbs up so yeah, we carried on,” Corns said. Betty, upon touchdown, is heard saying, “if you haven’t tried it, you ought to.”

