93-Year-Old Jyotsna Bose Becomes the First Indian Woman To Donate Body For Covid Research

As the country puts up a brave front against the deadly COVID-19, many people are selflessly contributing to making the lives of their fellow citizens easier. Such people not only make everyone believe in goodness but also humanity. One such deed comes from West Bengal. Jyotsna Bose, a 93-year-old woman from Kolkata, recently became the first Indian woman to donate her body for research on COVID-19. The news was shared by Gandarpan, a non-profit organisation in West Bengal, that facilitates pathological autopsy for such purposes. As per reports, the former trade union leader got infected by the deadly coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital situated in North Kolkata on May 14. However, her fight against the virus didn’t last long and she breathed her last two days later. The brave nonagenarian was born in 1927 in Chittagong or present-day Bangladesh. During World War II, her father went missing while returning from Burma and the family went through an immense financial crisis. As a result, she failed to complete her studies and had to take up a job as an operator at British Telephones. Jyotsna Bose became involved in the trade union movement shortly after and participated in the 1946 posts and telegraph strike in support of the Naval mutiny. And, it was from here that her stint as a trade union leader started.

After she donated her body, an ophthalmologist named Dr. Biswajit Chakravorty’s body was also given for research as he lost his battle to COVID-19. While Jyotsna may be the first-ever woman in India, she is the second one in her state to donate her body for research. Gandarpan’s founder, Brojo Roy, was the first person in West Bengal to do so.

She is survived by her loving family which also includes her two granddaughters: Tista Basu and Ranjini Basu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here