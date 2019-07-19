959 Class 12 Students in Gujarat Had The Same Answers, and Same Mistakes in Exam

Nearly a thousand students are in the dock for alleged mass copying in Gujarat after authorities decided to withhold their results over identical answers and mistakes in exam papers.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is planning to cancel the exams after 959 class XII general stream students were found to have written “ditto” answers for same questions, in the same sequence, and even committed same mistakes.

Acting on complaints, the board officials detected the mass copying scandal after scrutinizing answer sheets from several examination centres in Junagadh and Gir-Somnath districts, The Times of India reports.

At one of the centres, as many as 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family,’ the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

The subjects in which the mass copying took place include Accounting, Economics, English Literature and Statistics. “The board is planning to cancel examination centres at Amrapur (Gir-Somnath), Visanvel (Junagadh) and Prachi-Pipla (Gir-Somnath) for class XII general stream,” a GSHSEB official told TOI.

The board has decided to withhold till 2020 the results of the 959 candidates some of whom told its exams reforms committee that they were dictated answers by teachers at the exam centres. They have also been failed in the subjects in which they allegedly cheated.

Shockingly, many of the students who had paid an annual fee of about Rs 35,000 as external students in self-financed schools were shown as 'regular' students.