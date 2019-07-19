959 Class 12 Students in Gujarat Had The Same Answers, and Same Mistakes in Exam
At one of the centres, as many as 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family.'
Image for Representation.
Nearly a thousand students are in the dock for alleged mass copying in Gujarat after authorities decided to withhold their results over identical answers and mistakes in exam papers.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is planning to cancel the exams after 959 class XII general stream students were found to have written “ditto” answers for same questions, in the same sequence, and even committed same mistakes.
Acting on complaints, the board officials detected the mass copying scandal after scrutinizing answer sheets from several examination centres in Junagadh and Gir-Somnath districts, The Times of India reports.
At one of the centres, as many as 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family,’ the newspaper quoted sources as saying.
The subjects in which the mass copying took place include Accounting, Economics, English Literature and Statistics. “The board is planning to cancel examination centres at Amrapur (Gir-Somnath), Visanvel (Junagadh) and Prachi-Pipla (Gir-Somnath) for class XII general stream,” a GSHSEB official told TOI.
The board has decided to withhold till 2020 the results of the 959 candidates some of whom told its exams reforms committee that they were dictated answers by teachers at the exam centres. They have also been failed in the subjects in which they allegedly cheated.
Shockingly, many of the students who had paid an annual fee of about Rs 35,000 as external students in self-financed schools were shown as 'regular' students.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- Woman Drops Airpod On Subway Tracks, Uses Most 'Jugaad' Method to Rescue It
- #WATCH: 4-Year-Old Leopard Fell Down a Well In Pune, Rescued By Wildlife Officials
- 'The Dish' That Covered the Apollo 11 Moonwalk, is Still Beaming 50 Years Later
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now