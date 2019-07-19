Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

959 Class 12 Students in Gujarat Had The Same Answers, and Same Mistakes in Exam

At one of the centres, as many as 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family.'

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
959 Class 12 Students in Gujarat Had The Same Answers, and Same Mistakes in Exam
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Nearly a thousand students are in the dock for alleged mass copying in Gujarat after authorities decided to withhold their results over identical answers and mistakes in exam papers.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is planning to cancel the exams after 959 class XII general stream students were found to have written “ditto” answers for same questions, in the same sequence, and even committed same mistakes.

Acting on complaints, the board officials detected the mass copying scandal after scrutinizing answer sheets from several examination centres in Junagadh and Gir-Somnath districts, The Times of India reports.

At one of the centres, as many as 200 students wrote a similar essay on ‘Dikri Ghar Ni Divdi’ or ‘daughter is the earthern lamp of the family,’ the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

The subjects in which the mass copying took place include Accounting, Economics, English Literature and Statistics. “The board is planning to cancel examination centres at Amrapur (Gir-Somnath), Visanvel (Junagadh) and Prachi-Pipla (Gir-Somnath) for class XII general stream,” a GSHSEB official told TOI.

The board has decided to withhold till 2020 the results of the 959 candidates some of whom told its exams reforms committee that they were dictated answers by teachers at the exam centres. They have also been failed in the subjects in which they allegedly cheated.

Shockingly, many of the students who had paid an annual fee of about Rs 35,000 as external students in self-financed schools were shown as 'regular' students.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram