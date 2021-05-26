960 Kg Cocaine Worth over Rs 800 Crore Tied to Life Jackets Washes up on UK Beaches

A massive consignment of cocaine weighing 960kg was found off-shore Sussex coast in the United Kingdom on Monday and the National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the two huge consignments have a street value of 80 million pounds (Rs 820 crores). The drugs have been classified under Class A.

The consignment washed up on shores in two batches, as reported by the Sussex Police. The first band was spotted floating in the sea around Hastings by locals early in the morning. They were wrapped in waterproof plastic bags and tied with life jackets. On having spotted them, the locals had immediately alerted the police, who safely removed the package, reports BBC.

Several hours later, another shipment washed up the shore of Newheaven, 30kms away from the previous location, and was spotted by a few passersby. The police were immediately informed and the package was secured safely.

The Sussex Police has now urged locals to stay alert and inform authorities on any suspicious activities along the coastal region.

Speaking to the Telegraph, a spokesman for Sussex Police said, “In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are." The consignment has now been transported to a ‘secured, undisclosed’ location.

According to the various theories proposed by the NCA, the drug allegedly originates from South America and was bound for the UK market. The discovery of the two consignments at such close intervals could indicate that the shipment was thrown into the sea by one gang, that expected it to be collected by other dealers. However, the opponents must have ditched it fearing interception by the Border Force.

The authority stated that the interception of this huge amount of cocaine could be a major blow to the drug cartel.

“Clearly though losing a consignment of this size will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved. Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners," said the NCA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here