97-Year-Old Woman, Lone Survivor of Family From Holocaust, Just Beat Covid-19

Lily Ebert, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, has now persisted through Covid-19 as well.

The woman, who was at the Auschwitz camp in 1944 and lost her family there, has recovered from the coronavirus that has claimed more than two million lives globally.

Lily’s great grandson, Dov Forman, tweeted her picture and shared that she went out for a walk, a month after her ‘miraculous recovery’. She can be seen smiling in the photograph taken at a pedestrian walkway.

My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19. Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery.❤️💪A fighter and survivor💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iuHkvjqIf— Dov Forman (@DovForman) January 21, 2021

Lily is being hailed as a hero on social media for her grit and strength. None other than the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented on Dov’s tweet.

He said that she is an inspiration for others and wished her a continued and speedy recovery. Lily has been a resident of London since 1967 when she moved there with her husband and three children.

What an inspiration. Wishing Lily a continued safe and speedy recovery, and best wishes to all the family. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 21, 2021

A user named Talia commented that her 99-year-old great grandmother could not survive the disease. However, she is glad that Dov’s grandmother was able to beat the virus.

This makes me so happy! My great grandma 99 years old unfortunately passed due to covid earlier this year. So glad yours has beaten it 🙌🏼 — Talia (@TaliaCoren_) January 21, 2021

Another user named Jonathan Fenster called Lily a survivor while Emmet Cooney said that Covid-19 was no match to a woman who survived Auschwitz.

A fighter in every sense of the word. How wonderful she looks. K’neine hora — Jonathan Fenster (@gardencourtman) January 21, 2021

Dov is also co-writing Lily’s memoir called Lily’s Promise which is expected to be released in September 2021.

Lily was 21 years old when she was taken by the Nazis to Auschwitz camp with her family. Her entire family was killed but she and her sisters survived. They were sent to an ammunition factory in Leipzig after spending four months at the Auschwitz camp. In 1945, they were liberated from Leipzig by the Allied Forces. They moved to Switzerland and later, Lily came to London.

Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Lily said that she felt very tired and sleepy. She said that she does not know what it was but she felt very down, reported NBC News.

Dov had said that they have no idea how Lily contracted the coronavirus as the family has been very careful. While speaking about her Covid-19 recovery to The Guardian, Dov said that Lily has always been very positive and is a real survivor and fighter from a young age. He also informed that Lily recovered at home as the family was worried about ever seeing her again if she went to the hospital.

According to media reports, Lily received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on December 17 but a few weeks later, she started to feel ill.