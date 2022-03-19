98-year-old Ukrainian Woman, World War II Veteran, Offers to Fight Russia

A 98-year-old Ukrainian woman, who is a World War II veteran, offered to fight for her motherland amidst the Russian invasion. Olha Tverdokhlibova is facing a war for the second time in her life. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to share a photograph of Tverdokhlibova and her story: “98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, WWII veteran faced a war for the 2nd time in her life. She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv!" Her spirit and age-defying heroism was appreciated by social media users who commented on the post.

98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, WWII veteran faced a war for the 2nd time in her life.She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv!#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jI39RyCCJK — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 18, 2022

Ukrainian grandmothers are badasses 💥Heroiam slava! 🇺🇦 https://t.co/xKucTd83Gi — dunwifit (@i_am_dunwifit) March 18, 2022

God bless her to see a 2nd victory!!! https://t.co/xHOQCnB5g4— Oleg Tsal-Tsalko (@tsaltsol) March 18, 2022

Before the Russian invasion started, a 79-year-old Ukrainian woman, Valentyna Konstantynovsk, underwent training to use the assault rifle by the National Guard in eastern Ukraine’s Mariupol. The training was part of drills where a number of Ukrainian citizens including the elderly and children were taking part to prepare for the then-imminent Russian invasion. Reportedly, the septuagenarian had told local media that she would not hesitate in shooting if something happens. She further asserted that she will dedicatedly defend her home, city, and children. “I will do this because I think I am ready for it. I don’t want to lose my country, my city,” she had added. However, Valentyna also later admitted that she might not be a valid soldier due to her age. She said that although she underwent the training, her body is not that strong anymore to serve a purpose in the event of an invasion. “The weapon is too heavy for me," she had added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.