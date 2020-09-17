99.3% Cut-Off For Admission to St Stephen's College Bring Back Age Old Debate on Education System

Every year, the admission season in Indian colleges exposes the cut-throat competition that students undergo soon after the grueling board exams. The high cut-offs in top colleges only add to the stress. And this year, the story hasn't been different despite the pandemic causing many crises.

This year, too, Delhi University's St Stephen's college came to the limelight for its cut-offs. For BA (Hons) Economics course the cut off is 99.3%; it is 98% and 98.8% for Commerce, Science and Humanities, respectively. the question again arises, if 99 is the cut-off, is 98 not good enough?

The Delhi University officials had earlier said cut-offs are going to be higher than last year as a large number of students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams this year. The experts said that the high cut-offs of St Stephen’s College set a precedent for other colleges.

The debate is now raging on social media that already stressed out by the pandemic, this is bound to affect the mental health of students and parents.

Do they want students or vacant seats.. 👀🙄 99 percent is too high.. When colleges set so high eligiblity, the parents along with the students will be stressed and panicked.. 🙄 — Ray@S (@Ray_S08) September 16, 2020

Me :- I'm gonna make it to DU Also me after seeing the cut off released by St. Stephen's this morning, that is 99.25%:- Maybe not in this realm — Mridulbahl (@BahlMridul) September 16, 2020

Year - 2030 DU cut off list includes walking on hands for 5KM, memorising a 500-page book, 10 years of work experience, ability to write with both hands and more!😅 https://t.co/IABnJKl8R7 — Shantonil Nag (@ShantonilNag) September 17, 2020

Imagine the competition to get into leading college in India ... https://t.co/0EPs3B8924 — Rahul saunik (@supersaunik) September 16, 2020

THIS is what is wrong with the higher education system in India. https://t.co/nDDJnBgIqC — Shalika Malviya (@drshalika) September 16, 2020

95.8 from 95.5, how do they even do this math. Why shouldn't a student with 95.5 qualify? 0.3 makes that truck load of difference or what https://t.co/1ihOKCsPYP — Nikkie (@just_being_self) September 16, 2020

Yes we Students Are robots connected to Net , there's no Way we Score lesser then That https://t.co/GswbROORuW — Shreyash The Slayer (@Shreyas54125712) September 16, 2020

There is something seriously wrong with Indian schooling system. https://t.co/jzzP0V1f5v — Saurabh Joshi (@saurabhiaf) September 16, 2020

The university has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students. St Stephen’s College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Tuesday night, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from commerce background.

This year’s cut-offs are higher than last year. In 2019, the cut-off for BA(Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economics were pegged at 98.75 per cent for students from commerce background. The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99.25 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for humanities and 98 per cent for science stream students. The cut-off for BA English (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for science and humanities stream students.

Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions), DU, said, "The cut-offs are likely to be announced after October 12. We have sent the schedule to the administration. The administration is waiting for the UGC calendar. We should hopefully announce the schedule for cut-offs in this week". On being asked about the probability of cut-offs being on the higher side, she said that it’s not that the university will be arbitrarily increasing the cut-offs.