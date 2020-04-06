99-year-old UK Woman Becomes Country's Oldest Person to Recover from Coronavirus

A 99-year-old woman has beaten the deadly coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and became the country’s oldest person to have recovered from the pandemic that has so far claimed over 60,000 lives globally.

Great-grandmother Rita Reynolds, belonging to Bramhall – a suburb in the Metropolitan Borough of Stockport, tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 25, and her family members expected the worst due to her age. However, the nonagenarian made a quick recovery without even getting end-of-life drugs administered on her, reported The Guardian.

Soon after Rita defeated the disease, her grandson Henry Phillips told The Guardian that she hasn’t ever had vegetables or fruits. She only eats marmalade sandwiches and biscuits, suggesting that they might have aided her in making a quick recovery.

“I was certain that was it for her. She’s 99 so obviously she’s frail – I didn’t think there was any way she would recover from it. But she seems to have done it,” Henry told The Guardian.

Rita had survived a military attack during the Second World War by taking shelter under a table and reading a book, added the news report.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman from Italy and a 103-year-old woman from Iran had been infected with the novel coronavirus respectively, and both the women had successfully recovered from the contagious virus.

The COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the world. According to the World Health Organisation, over 1.1 million people have been tested positive for the deadly virus, and over 60, 000 people have been killed globally.

In India, over 4, 000 people have been infected by the virus and the death toll has crossed over 100.