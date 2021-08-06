99-year-old Woman Modelling for Granddaughter's Beauty Brand Wins Hearts

A 99-year-old great-grandmother has taken the world of internet by storm after becoming the face of a makeup brand. California-based Helene Simon recently modeled for Saie Beauty, a beauty brand run by her granddaughter Laney Crowell and the netizens are captivated by her charm. Talking to the People magazine, Simon, aka Nana, admitted that she had second thoughts about it initially as she thought she was no competition for other beautiful models. However, Crowell didn’t give up on the idea that was proposed to her by one of brand’s followers.

Eventually, she persuaded Nana, who has six kids, 11 grandkids and six great-grandkids, into agreeing for the shoot. Talking about how difficult it was to convince Nana, Crowell told the magazine that Nana eventually changed her mind after the granddaughter found the photographer who had clicked Nana’s favorite basketball player, Steph Curry and described it as the tipping point.

Starring in Saie’s Keep Glowing shoot, Nana is winning hearts all over the world and also believed to be one of the oldest makeup models. In the brand’s recent post with caption, "Nana in the spotlight,"Simon is posing with a flower, followed by interview bytes with the People magazine.

Nana described the shooting experience as fun while being surrounded by family and friends who made her laugh throughout. She added that it added a little pizzazz in her life. On July 9, Saie introduced Nana as one of its models through a heartwarming post, describing her as Saie’s No. 1 fan. Dressed in a white shirt, Nana smiled for the camera which stole hearts online as people showered their love in the comments section.

Nana, resident of San Rafel, California, admitted that she had never thought of being a model. While shehad always liked looking good, Nanadidn’t use much makeup even during her young days. Talking about Saie, she said that their makeup goes on easily and looks so natural. Her favorite Saie products include Slip Tint moisturizer, Mascara 101, Dew Blush in Poppy and Liquid Lip Balm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here