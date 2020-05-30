99-year-old Woman Packing Food for Migrant Workers in Mumbai Gives Us Hope in Times of Crisis

The worst of the times has brought out the best in people, at least some of them. This video of a 99-year-old woman packing food for migrant workers is a testimony to this.

The woman in the video is seen delicately rolling rotis with sabzi in a foil sheet meant for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai without any work in view of nationwide lockdown.

The video was shared by her nephew on Twitter Zahid F Ebrahim, a Supreme Court Advocate in Karachi, according to his Twitter bio.



“My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay,” he captioned the video.

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

Heart warming, said one witter user.

The tweet has been shared 1300 times and has been liked over 11,500 times.



Truly heartwarming. Thank you for sharing — Maria Patel (@MariaPtweets) May 29, 2020

She deserves a big round of applause as she has shown love n kindness for the needy out there. As such an age Granny you are more than inspiration. Stay safe n strong.

Stay blessed....



I pray ppl see more n more smiles on your beautiful face. — Sanjay Ahlawat (@Darkfantasy1972) May 30, 2020

Good samaritans like this woman have kept our faith i humanity afloat as India is grappling with the worst migrant crisis. Migrant workers in cities have been left without jobs and basic necessities like food as the Centre imposed a lockdown in March. The road to home has been treacherous with many of them getting killed in road accidents or succumbing to starvation.