99-Year-Old World War II Veteran Flies Plane to Raise Money For Charity

For a pilot, thousands of feet high, up in the skies is like a second home and the temptation to hover at the same heights keeps calling to you even when you are past your prime. This is even truer for fighter pilots who spent their lives protecting their country’s sovereignty from high above. And it was probably the same calling for 99-year old Kate Orchard, who entered the cockpit after years. The World War veteran took to the skies once more and even now, it was for a noble cause as she was raising money for charity.

Kate Orchard, who resides in Cornwall, served in the Royal Air Force during WWII. As a plotter, she assisted in the struggle against the Nazis from 1941 until 1945, signalling jets to be shot down. During 24-shifts in India, Orchard was also responsible for determining whether aircraft communications were friendly or hostile. After identifying whether or not an aircraft was hostile, she would relay the information to the Royal Air Force. Pilots and soldiers were able to determine which planes to shoot down as a result of this information.

Orchard desired to generate funds for a military charity just a week before her 100th birthday. So, while her family looked on from the ground, she chose to learn to fly a glider. She took off from RNAS Culdrose, near Helston, on bank holiday Monday, with Seahawk Gliding Club, and, under instruction from the pilot, enjoyed a flawless flight. By taking to the skies again, she was raising money for ‘Help for Heroes’.

#WW2 veteran Kate Orchard turns 100 in a few days – today she went up in a glider to raise funds for @HelpforHeroes – looks like she had a great time in the skies above @RNASCuldrose! More at #Breakfast with @ChurchfieldJE on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/nQ4S1sSBac — BBC Radio Cornwall (@BBCCornwall) April 18, 2022

“I believe passionately that it’s very important that all ex-military personnel are looked after. Especially those unfortunate enough to have physical or psychological injuries,” she was quoted as saying by BBC.

Orchard was born into a family of 13 Anglo-Indian brothers and sisters. Her father worked as a chief telegraph inspector on the Indian railways when she was a child. Orchard and two of her sisters volunteered for the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force when it was established in India in 1941. She rose through the ranks to Warrant Officer First Class, earning the Service and India Service Medals in the process.

