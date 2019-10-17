A 13-Foot Great White Shark Has Been Found, With Bite Marks of 'Even Bigger Shark'
Fischer said the teeth marks suggest the attacker was two or more feet longer.
Image credits: The Charlotte Observer.
Researchers say they’ve come across a nearly 13-foot great white shark with teeth marks on its jaw and head. They say it was likely bitten by an even bigger shark.
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the heavily scarred 1,164-pound shark was captured and released earlier this month off the coast of Nova Scotia. Satellite tracking shows the shark named Vimy has since traveled more than 600 miles south to the coast off Maryland.
OCEARCH Founding Chairman Chris Fischer said he has two guesses about why the shark might have been bitten. It was either competing with other male sharks for a female. Or he tried mating with a larger female, and she bit him.
Fischer said the teeth marks suggest the attacker was two or more feet longer.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones
- Here's Why Aishwarya Rai is a Good Choice for the Hindi Version of Maleficent 2
- Copycat Art For Katrina Kaif's Make-up Line?
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works