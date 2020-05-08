A 38-Year-Old Brazilian Man Has Just Discovered He Has Three Kidneys

In a rare incident, it was found that a man has three kidneys instead of two.

The person, who is 38 years old, consulted the doctor after he was suffering from severe lower backache. According to a report in Times Now, the person’s name is Rim in São Paulo and he is based out of Brazil.

The doctors had done a CT scan of his back area in order to diagnose the cause of the ache. In the scan, it was seen that the man had suffered from a slip disc. But this was not something that shook the doctors as the same is quite common.

What left them surprised was the fact that the person had three and not two kidneys. The report states that Rim’s left kidney was normal while the one on right had two fused kidneys around the pelvis area.

The report has quoted The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), which mentions that the said person did not have any symptoms of a kidney problem and all other organs in his body appeared to function normally as well.

If the report is to be believed, then this condition is suspected to have arisen during embryonic development. But because there are no particular symptoms that are caused, one does not know about such a condition until they discover it by chance.

This person too did not need any special care for his extra kidney and was only given painkiller medicine for his backache.