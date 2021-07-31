A 90 Paisa Spoon Sold For 2 Lakhs in an Online Auction in London

In London, a person bought an old crumpled spoon from a car boot sale on the streets and sold it for 12 thousand times more that its value at an auction. According to a report by British tabloid, The Sun, the unnamed man realized at a first glance that the battered-looking spoon was unique. The person bought the old spoon for 90 paise despite its bashed and twisted appearance, thinking it might be an antique piece.

Later on, the man approached the Lawrences Auctioneers, of Crewkerne, Somerset and registered the spoon for the auction. He was awaiting the confirmation from the Lawrences Auctioneers. In the meantime, Lawrences Auctioneers’ silver expert Alex Butcher examined the 5-inch spoon, and found it to be a silver spoon dating back to the late 13th century. He put a value of Rs 51,712 by a conservative estimate.

After this, the spoon was put for online auction and gradually its bid kept increasing in the auction. Lakhs of rupees were offered for the spoon. At the end of the bid, the spoon was finally sold for Rs 197,000. With the taxes and extra charges added the value of the antique spoon has crossed Rs 2 lakh. While talking about the spoon, Butcher said, “The finder is not a silver dealer but someone who goes to car boot sales as a hobby, clearly has a good eye.”

“The vendor wrote me a lovely email saying he was watching the sale online with his daughter and couldn’t believe it,” he further added.

